Dr. Michael Callahan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Northeast Georgia ENT2406 LIGHTHOUSE MANOR DR, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 536-4352
- 2 1235 Friendship Rd Ste 100, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 536-4352
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Our first contact with Dr. Callahan was when my husband was in the hospital and expressed difficulty with swallowing. Dr. Callahan came to his hospital room and completed a test there. He has been so genteel and understanding, thorough and professional -- and always willing to see my husband (even working him into his calendar) with his ear problems. He completed a lengthy questionnaire for Veteran's Administration in our quest to qualify for hearing aids.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callahan has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Callahan speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
