Overview of Dr. Michael Callahan, MD

Dr. Michael Callahan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Dunn, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Hancock Regional Hospital, Hendricks Regional Health and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.



Dr. Callahan works at Ascension Medical Group Women's Gynecologic Cancer Care in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.