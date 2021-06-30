Overview of Dr. Michael Caluda III, MD

Dr. Michael Caluda III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Caluda III works at Steven C. Kronlage, MD PA in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.