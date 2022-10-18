See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Michael Cameron Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Cameron Jr, MD

Dermatology
2.7 (3)
Call for new patient details
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Cameron Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Cameron Jr works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Charles Kwak, MD
Dr. Charles Kwak, MD
1.7 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Joan Noroff, MD
Dr. Joan Noroff, MD
4.6 (116)
View Profile
Dr. David Khalil, MD
Dr. David Khalil, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Dermatology Associates
    5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-9728
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cameron Jr?

    Oct 18, 2022
    My husband, Daniel Blanco, was suffering from an underarm infection, and in a lot of pain; and visits to prior doctors went on to tell him the infection would go away on its own. Several days later the infection worsen, he knew he needed medical attention immediately. Dr. Cameron's office made an emergency appointment and it turned out he was suffering from a MRSA, a super bug infection, upon examining him. He did cultures, and prescribed medication, and his starting to heal. Not only did he take care of my husband in a professional matter, he placed several phone calls to follow up on him, that's rare, and a blessing. He actually cares about you. Please do not hesitate to give this doctor a visit you will not regret it. His not your typical NY Doctor, he really care... Thank you, Dr. Cameron.
    Betty Gonzalez - Wife — Oct 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Cameron Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Cameron Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cameron Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Cameron Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cameron Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Cameron Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Cameron Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912391186
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cameron Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cameron Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cameron Jr works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cameron Jr’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cameron Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cameron Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cameron Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cameron Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Cameron Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.