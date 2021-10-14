Overview

Dr. Michael Camilleri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN.



Dr. Camilleri works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.