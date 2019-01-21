Dr. Camp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Camp, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Camp, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Camp works at
Locations
Baxter Regional Cardiac Diagnostic Testing Center555 W 6th St, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 425-8288
Baxter Regional Behavioral Health624 Hospital Dr, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 425-8288
M B Moore MD Orthopaedic Surgeon PA628 Hospital Dr Ste E, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 508-1003
Hospital Affiliations
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A great doctor with a superb operating room team & clinic staff. He'll give you straight forward answers that are easy to comprehend and has a relaxed, pleasant bedside manner, making him easy to talk to. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Michael Camp, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1558363622
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camp works at
Dr. Camp has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Camp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.