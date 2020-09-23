Overview of Dr. Michael Campanella, MD

Dr. Michael Campanella, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Campanella works at Premier OB/GYN of Staten Island in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, C-Section and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.