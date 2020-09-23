Dr. Michael Campanella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campanella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Campanella, MD
Dr. Michael Campanella, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Premier OB/GYN of Staten Island2066 Richmond Ave Ste 1R, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 477-9000
Premier OB/GYN9920 4th Ave Ste 203, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 477-9000
Nicholas P. Roussis M.d. P.c.2627B Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 477-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great dr. Takes his time to listen and explain!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Greek, Italian and Spanish
- University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico
