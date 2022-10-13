Dr. Michael Campion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Campion, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Campion, MD
Dr. Michael Campion, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL.
Dr. Campion's Office Locations
1
Mesa Stapley1055 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (214) 385-2362Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Lake Havasu40 Capri Blvd Ste 102, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 223-6803
3
Scottsdale Bell Road4921 E Bell Rd Ste 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (602) 641-8923
4
Scottsdale Miller Rd.3301 N Miller Rd Ste 138, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 903-8886
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Admar
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- March Vision Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Nationwide
- Opticare
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Pyramid Life
- Spectera
- Starmark
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Campion for several years starting with cataract surgery then glaucoma. He is very thorough, has a good sense of humor and treats both patients and staff with respect.
About Dr. Michael Campion, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1265404503
Education & Certifications
- SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campion has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campion has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
182 patients have reviewed Dr. Campion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campion.
