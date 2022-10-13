Overview of Dr. Michael Campion, MD

Dr. Michael Campion, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL.



Dr. Campion works at Southwestern Eye Center - Mesa Stapley in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Lake Havasu City, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.