Overview

Dr. Michael Campolo, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Campolo works at MSA Family Medicine in Newark, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.