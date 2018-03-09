Dr. Michael Canales, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Canales, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Canales, DPM
Dr. Michael Canales, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Independence, OH.
Dr. Canales works at
Dr. Canales' Office Locations
-
1
St Vincent Medical Group6701 Rockside Rd Ste 103, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 369-2800
-
2
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center2351 E 22nd St, Cleveland, OH 44115 Directions (216) 363-2730
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Canales?
Wonderful doctor. Staff is excellent. So thankful for him
About Dr. Michael Canales, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1275723769
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canales works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Canales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canales.
