Dr. Cannella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Cannella, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Cannella, MD
Dr. Michael Cannella, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Dr. Cannella's Office Locations
Alan Langsner Mds405 Northfield Ave Ste 204, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-6120
Amg Internal Medicine At West Orange741 Northfield Ave Ste 201, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-6120
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I see Dr Canella & when I called on 2/7/23 a recording said " the office will be closing in April & will not be reopening ". Thus was a shock to leave patients without any follow up care or referral to another provider . Dr Canella is a wonderful & caring Dr with excellent skills . I don't understand how this is happening with no referrals?
About Dr. Michael Cannella, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063512457
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
