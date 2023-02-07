See All Psychiatrists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Michael Cannella, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (23)
Map Pin Small West Orange, NJ
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Cannella, MD

Dr. Michael Cannella, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

Dr. Cannella works at Associates in Psychiatry of North Jersey, LLC in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cannella's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alan Langsner Mds
    405 Northfield Ave Ste 204, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 325-6120
  2. 2
    Amg Internal Medicine At West Orange
    741 Northfield Ave Ste 201, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 325-6120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 07, 2023
    I see Dr Canella & when I called on 2/7/23 a recording said " the office will be closing in April & will not be reopening ". Thus was a shock to leave patients without any follow up care or referral to another provider . Dr Canella is a wonderful & caring Dr with excellent skills . I don't understand how this is happening with no referrals?
    Concerned patient — Feb 07, 2023
    About Dr. Michael Cannella, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063512457
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cannella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cannella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cannella works at Associates in Psychiatry of North Jersey, LLC in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cannella’s profile.

    Dr. Cannella has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

