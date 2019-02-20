Dr. Michael Cannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cannon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Cannon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Cannon works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Specialists PC264 W Maple Rd Ste 200, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 273-9930
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cannon?
I have had 3 colonoscopies performed by Dr Cannon and all done with the highest reguard to my comfort and understanding of the procedure. Dr. Cannon communicates well and has a great Dr patient rapport. The nursing staff are very professional and pleasant. All the staff make the experience comfortable and relaxing.
About Dr. Michael Cannon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1184613879
Education & Certifications
- U Mich Med Sch
- U Mich Med Sch
- U Mich Med Sch
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cannon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cannon works at
Dr. Cannon has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Hernia and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.