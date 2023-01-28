Dr. Michael Cannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cannon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Cannon, MD
Dr. Michael Cannon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Bon Secours - Southampton Medical Center, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Cannon works at
Dr. Cannon's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis Consultants of Tidewater933 First Colonial Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 491-7359
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours - Southampton Medical Center
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cannon?
put my shoes on and tied them for me .then found the reason for my pain
About Dr. Michael Cannon, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1215925599
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cannon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cannon works at
Dr. Cannon has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.