Overview of Dr. Michael Cannon, MD

Dr. Michael Cannon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Bon Secours - Southampton Medical Center, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Cannon works at Arthritis Consultants Tidewater in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.