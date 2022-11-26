Overview of Dr. Michael Cannone, DO

Dr. Michael Cannone, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They completed their fellowship with A.O. Trauma Fellowship, Switzerland



Dr. Cannone works at OrthoNeuro in New Albany, OH with other offices in Pickerington, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.