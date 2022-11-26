Dr. Michael Cannone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cannone, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Cannone, DO
Dr. Michael Cannone, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They completed their fellowship with A.O. Trauma Fellowship, Switzerland
Dr. Cannone's Office Locations
OrthoNeuro New Albany5040 Forest Dr Ste 300, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 890-6555Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoNeuro Pickerington1030 Refugee Rd Ste 180, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 890-6555
OrthoNeuro Westerville70 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 890-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cannone?
He explained things in detail and was very informative. He answered all my questions. He did have to perform an injection on my knee. His technique was fantastic as the aspiration and injection was painless.
About Dr. Michael Cannone, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1275517328
Education & Certifications
- A.O. Trauma Fellowship, Switzerland
- Doctor's Hospital North
- YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cannone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cannone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cannone has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannone.
