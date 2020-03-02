Dr. Michael Canos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Canos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Canos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Durham, NC. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital Inc
Dr. Canos works at
Locations
Duke Endocrinology234 Crooked Creek Pkwy, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 439-8907Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
UC Health Physicians MAB (Clifton)222 Piedmont Ave Ste 6000, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-7505
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Canos has been my endocrinologist since prior to my pituitary surgery. He is very skilled and is kind and attentive. I remain in his care.
About Dr. Michael Canos, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1114138401
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Inc
- Georgetown University, Master Of Science In Physiology
