Dr. Michael Cantor, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cantor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Cantor works at
Locations
-
1
Kenneth R Kafka MD310 E 72ND ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 472-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life!
About Dr. Michael Cantor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1851428197
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp
- Ny Hosp
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cantor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantor.
