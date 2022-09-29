See All Cardiologists in Rosemead, CA
Dr. Michael Cao, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Cao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Cao works at Golden Heart Medical in Rosemead, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Golden Heart Medical Corp.
    8729 Valley Blvd Ste A, Rosemead, CA 91770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 451-0086

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 29, 2022
    I’m extremely honor and want to write this review to show how grateful we are and how wonderful Dr. Cao is. Recently, my father visited Dr Cao for just a normal check up. He complained abdominal discomforts, and current on some abdominal pain pills. Dr. Cao took time and asked my father questions, then he ordered an abdominal ultrasound. His office is so efficient, although he has HMO, they were able to get my father approved and book appointment the same week. Turned out, my father had a benign tumor in his gallbladder. Long story short, without Dr. Cao’s knowledge, not only in cardiology, my father would still be taking the abdominal pain without early intervention. Dr. Cao is truly amazing. He saved my father’s health! Thank you so much!!!!
    Lena Tran — Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Cao, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548488877
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education

