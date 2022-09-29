Dr. Michael Cao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cao, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Locations
Golden Heart Medical Corp.8729 Valley Blvd Ste A, Rosemead, CA 91770 Directions (626) 451-0086
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’m extremely honor and want to write this review to show how grateful we are and how wonderful Dr. Cao is. Recently, my father visited Dr Cao for just a normal check up. He complained abdominal discomforts, and current on some abdominal pain pills. Dr. Cao took time and asked my father questions, then he ordered an abdominal ultrasound. His office is so efficient, although he has HMO, they were able to get my father approved and book appointment the same week. Turned out, my father had a benign tumor in his gallbladder. Long story short, without Dr. Cao’s knowledge, not only in cardiology, my father would still be taking the abdominal pain without early intervention. Dr. Cao is truly amazing. He saved my father’s health! Thank you so much!!!!
About Dr. Michael Cao, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cao has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.