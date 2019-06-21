Dr. Michael Caravelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caravelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Caravelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Caravelli, MD
Dr. Michael Caravelli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Dr. Caravelli's Office Locations
The Center for Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research2200 NE Neff Rd Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-3344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Adventist Health St. Helena
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caravelli just completed a hip replacement for me about 3 weeks ago. I highly recommend him for his professionalism and bedside demeanor. He answered all questions and took his time doing it. I definitely recommend him---a top notch orthopedic surgeon.
About Dr. Michael Caravelli, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1528224441
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
