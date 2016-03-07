Dr. Carciente has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Carciente, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Carciente, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
14 Street Medical PC912 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 481-3333
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
it was very quick, easy and smooth. I was very happy to have work with him. I am 100% greeting full expectations. thank you Dr Carciente.
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
