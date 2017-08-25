Dr. Michael Cardinal, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardinal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cardinal, DPM
Dr. Michael Cardinal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Cardinal's Office Locations
Podiatric Associates Of Northwest Ohio609 Ford St, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 893-5539
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Cardinal and his staff are caring and efficient! He took the time to explain my condition and advise on different methods of correction. Very accommodating to my schedule and needs.
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1093714321
- Des Moines University
Dr. Cardinal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cardinal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardinal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardinal has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardinal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardinal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardinal.
