Dr. Michael Carlos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Carlos works at Medpeds LLC in Laurel, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD and Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.