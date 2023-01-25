Dr. Carlos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Carlos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Carlos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Medpeds LLC7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 130, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 604-0110
Padder Health Services10792 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (301) 560-4747
Robinwood Heart Center11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 223, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (240) 203-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Carlos is an absolutely amazing doctor!!! He is always extremely kind, caring and thorough. Dr. Carlos really cares about his patients more than most doctors I've seen. He initially began treating me as my cardiologist several years ago. Last year when I became really sick and needed to be hospitalized, Dr. Carlos worked tirelessly by consulting with various hospitals to ensure that I would be evaluated quickly and was in good hands. He called the ER at several hospitals and spoke with cardiologists so that when I arrived at the ER , they received me immediately and I did not have to wait another 15 hours as I had previously. He goes above and beyond to ensure that his patients receive the best care. I cannot say enough about this amazing physician and amazing man. I wish he could be my primary care physician.....he's just that great!!!
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1760473110
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Carlos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlos has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.