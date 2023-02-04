Overview of Dr. Michael Carlucci, MD

Dr. Michael Carlucci, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Carlucci works at Saint Peter's Physician Associates in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Jamesburg, NJ, Monroe, NJ and New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.