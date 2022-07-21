See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Ocala, FL
Dr. Michael Carmichael, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Ocala, FL
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Carmichael, MD

Dr. Michael Carmichael, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Carmichael works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery At Ocala in Ocala, FL with other offices in Florence, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carmichael's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Ocala
    1500 SW 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 690-7423
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Mcleod Cardiothoracic Associates
    101 S Ravenel St Ste 270, Florence, SC 29506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 777-7020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLeod Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 21, 2022
    Dr Carmichael repaired my mitral valve in 2005 at Monroe Regional Hospital in Ocala Florida. After the surgery I had no pain and everything has been great since. I love that he is a professing Christian, and most of his staff were.
    Rick Davis — Jul 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Carmichael, MD
    About Dr. Michael Carmichael, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    46 years of experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    1194755751
    • 1194755751
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Lukes Episcopal Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas-Md Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center|Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center|U Tex Med Sch Affil Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmichael has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carmichael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Carmichael. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carmichael.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carmichael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carmichael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

