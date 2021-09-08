Dr. Michael Carpenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Carpenter, MD
Dr. Michael Carpenter, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.
The Everett Clinic Spine Physiatry1330 Rockefeller Ave Ste 310, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5476
Everett Clinic Pllc At Spine Physiatry1303 Pacific Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5476
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Love Dr. Carpenter. He listens to everything that I have to say and explains everything I need to know. I was going to a different doctor before him and just in pain all the time. I have complete faith in him and would recommend him to anyone.
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpenter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.