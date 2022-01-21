Dr. Carpiniello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Carpiniello, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Carpiniello, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 93 Willowbrook Rd, Staten Island, NY 10302 Directions (718) 815-1444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had positive experience. He is a very caring, competent and experienced doctor. He has always been able to resolve my health issues. He is a great doctor.
About Dr. Michael Carpiniello, MD
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1023138310
Education & Certifications
- MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
