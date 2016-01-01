Dr. Michael Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Carroll, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Carroll, MD
Dr. Michael Carroll, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Carroll works at
Dr. Carroll's Office Locations
-
1
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Associates, LLP660 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 798-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carroll?
About Dr. Michael Carroll, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1316053440
Education & Certifications
- Stonybrook State U Hosp
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll works at
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.