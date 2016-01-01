Overview of Dr. Michael Carroll, MD

Dr. Michael Carroll, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Carroll works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Associates, LLP in Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.