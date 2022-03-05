Dr. Michael Carron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Carron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Carron, MD
Dr. Michael Carron, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Mi Med Sch and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital.
Dr. Carron's Office Locations
Wayne State University Physician Group26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 111, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 357-4151
University Otolaryngology27177 Lahser Rd Ste 203, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 357-4151
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I am having laser treatments done on my nose Dr. Carron explained the procedure completely and efficiently before the procedure began. Dr. Carron and his staff were extremely professional. I felt completely comfortable during the procedures, and I am still receiving treatments. I am completely satisfied with the results of the treatment on my nose and the professionalism of Dr. Carron and his staff. I would highly recommend Dr. Carron.
About Dr. Michael Carron, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University / College of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Mi Med Sch
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carron has seen patients for Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Carron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carron.
