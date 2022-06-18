Overview of Dr. Michael Carson, MD

Dr. Michael Carson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sea Girt, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Carson works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Sea Girt, NJ with other offices in Neptune, NJ and Jackson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.