Dr. Michael Caruso, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Caruso, MD
Dr. Michael Caruso, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Dr. Caruso works at
Dr. Caruso's Office Locations
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital540 Litchfield St, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the finest doctor I’ve ever had. Kind, caring, respectful, professional. He’s been seeing me for 15 years or so, and I’m grateful for the help he provides.
About Dr. Michael Caruso, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caruso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caruso accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caruso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caruso works at
Dr. Caruso has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caruso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruso. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruso.
