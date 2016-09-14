Overview of Dr. Michael Casey, MD

Dr. Michael Casey, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital, Johnston Health, Rex Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Casey works at Wake Nephrology Associates in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Smithfield, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.