Dr. Michael Casey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Casey, MD
Dr. Michael Casey, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital, Johnston Health, Rex Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Casey works at
Dr. Casey's Office Locations
Wake Nephrology Associates P.A.3604 Bush St, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 876-7807
Johnston Dialysis Center545 E Market St, Smithfield, NC 27577 Directions (919) 876-7807
Hospital Affiliations
- Betsy Johnson Hospital
- Johnston Health
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Casey treats my 84 year old mother for kidney disease and his bedside manner is excellent. He is very patient, courteous, and best of all knows his stuff. I would highly recommend Dr. Casey to anyone in any age group who needs renal care.
About Dr. Michael Casey, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1003894056
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
