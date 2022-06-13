Overview

Dr. Michael Casey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Highland Community Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Casey works at Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.