Dr. Michael Cash, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Cash, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital.

Dr. Cash works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4135
  2. 2
    Ochsner Health Center - Metairie
    2005 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4135

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Heart Disease
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)

Heart Disease
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Cardiac Imaging
Chest Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carotid Artery Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Endocarditis
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Tumors, Benign
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Prinzmetal Angina
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Second Degree Heart Block
Tetralogy of Fallot
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 22, 2021
    very personable. Took the time to verify everything. Very thorough.
    — Jan 22, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Cash, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255511887
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine - Nashville, TN
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tulane University Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Cash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cash has seen patients for Heart Disease, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cash. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

