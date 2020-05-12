Dr. Michael Cash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cash, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Cash, MD
Dr. Michael Cash, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Cash works at
Dr. Cash's Office Locations
-
1
Nashville Plastic Surgery2201 Murphy Ave Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7377
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cash?
I had a Breat Reduction done 9/2019. He did a fantastic job! Dr. Cash changed my life. His medical team and himself are absolutely amazing. They're professional and honest. I appreciate their service.
About Dr. Michael Cash, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1629125570
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cash works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Cash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.