Dr. Michael Casillas, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casillas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Casillas, DDS
Overview of Dr. Michael Casillas, DDS
Dr. Michael Casillas, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Casillas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Casillas' Office Locations
-
1
San Antonio Surgical Arts6511 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 201-0357
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casillas?
About Dr. Michael Casillas, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1407835069
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casillas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casillas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casillas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casillas works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Casillas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casillas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casillas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casillas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.