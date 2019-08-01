Dr. Michael Casnellie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casnellie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Casnellie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Aptiva Health LLC3615 Newburg Rd, Louisville, KY 40218 Directions (502) 909-0772
Norton Spine Specialists-Rouben & Casnellie9300 Stonestreet Rd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40272 Directions (502) 935-8061Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I had spinal fusion L4/L5 and L5/S1. Dr Casnellie provided me pain meds for over 3 mos. Operation is doing very well
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518967371
Education & Certifications
- Twin Cities Spine Center
- William Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak Mi
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
