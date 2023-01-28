Overview of Dr. Michael Cassell, MD

Dr. Michael Cassell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.



Dr. Cassell works at Sabates Eye Centers in Leawood, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO, Independence, MO, Prairie Village, KS, Saint Joseph, MO and Warrensburg, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.