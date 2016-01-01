Overview

Dr. Michael Cassidy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dickinson, ND. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson.



Dr. Cassidy works at St. Joseph's Women's Clinic in Dickinson, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.