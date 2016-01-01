Dr. Michael Cassidy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cassidy, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cassidy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dickinson, ND. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson.
Dr. Cassidy works at
Locations
CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson2500 Fairway St Ofc 2, Dickinson, ND 58601 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Cassidy, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1558381939
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson
Dr. Cassidy works at
Dr. Cassidy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
