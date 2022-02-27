Dr. Michael Castellano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Castellano, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Castellano, MD
Dr. Michael Castellano, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Castellano works at
Dr. Castellano's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Hernia Center at Seaview Avenue501 Seaview Ave Ste 301, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castellano?
Dr. Castellano successfully repaired three hernias that were killing me, (separate surgeries). He answers all questions and takes the time until you understand what you are facing. The entire experience with Dr. was a nice smooth operation.
About Dr. Michael Castellano, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1417921081
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital North
- Staten Island University Hosp
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castellano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castellano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castellano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castellano works at
Dr. Castellano has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castellano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castellano speaks Italian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castellano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castellano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.