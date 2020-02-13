Dr. Michael Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Castillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Castillo, MD
Dr. Michael Castillo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and The Core Institute Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Castillo works at
Dr. Castillo's Office Locations
Stephanie Castillo5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 215, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 242-9891
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- The Core Institute Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CopperPoint Mutual
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the one person who has saved my life! He listens, understands and he gives you the help you need.
About Dr. Michael Castillo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Medical Center-Mayo Pain Center
- Phoenix Integrat Surg Res Pgrm
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
- University Of New Mexico
