Dr. Michael Castillo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Texas ENT Specialists - Clear Lake251 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 110, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 417-6004Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
I found Dr. Castillo to be one of the best doctors that I've ever encountered. Very caring and knowledgeable. I consider him my friend as well as my physician. Unfortunately, he could not relieve my sinus issues after 3 surgeries so he referred me to a colleague who was a specialist. That experience went well and as a result I didn't return to Dr. Castillo, but I would still recommend him as one of the best ENT doctors in the area.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Rice University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Vertigo, Allergic Rhinitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castillo speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
