Dr. Michael Castro, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Castro, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Castro works at
Locations
Prohealth Partners A Medical Group5750 Downey Ave Ste 100, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 633-1301
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been to visit him 3 times now. The first time was for what he diagnosed as eczema. He came in and asked what I was there for, I pointed at a place on my arm and he just went, oh - that's eczema, I'll prescribe you a foam for that. I thought he was a little hasty with his diagnosis, but I went home and used the cream and it cleared right up. My most recent visit I arrived 10 minutes early. It had been a few years since the eczema issues. Within minutes I was in the exam room with Michael. His first question was how is the rash doing. Clearly he had read my file before coming in. I showed him a few warts I had and he had come in carrying the freeze can needed to treat warts. Wow - he already have the tools, After that I had him do a full check of my body for any irregularities and then I was on my way home. As I was walking to my car I looked at my watch and it was 12 minutes past my appointment time. WOW, most of the time with other Dr. I would still be waiting
About Dr. Michael Castro, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Japanese
Education & Certifications
- LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castro works at
Dr. Castro has seen patients for Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castro speaks Japanese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.
