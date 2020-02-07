Overview

Dr. Michael Castro, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Castro works at Lakewood Primary Care Med Grp in Lakewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.