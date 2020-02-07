See All Dermatologists in Lakewood, CA
Dr. Michael Castro, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Castro, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Castro works at Lakewood Primary Care Med Grp in Lakewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prohealth Partners A Medical Group
    5750 Downey Ave Ste 100, Lakewood, CA 90712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 633-1301

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Warts
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Warts

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Castro, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1437180320
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castro works at Lakewood Primary Care Med Grp in Lakewood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Castro’s profile.

    Dr. Castro has seen patients for Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

