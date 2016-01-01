See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Red Bank, NJ
Dr. Michael Cellini, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Michael Cellini, MD

Dr. Michael Cellini, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. 

Dr. Cellini works at Red Bank Radiologists PA, Holmdel, NJ in Red Bank, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cellini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Red Bank Radiologists PA, Holmdel, NJ
    1 Riverview Plz, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 530-2304
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverview Medical Center

About Dr. Michael Cellini, MD

Specialties
  • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831583939
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cellini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cellini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cellini works at Red Bank Radiologists PA, Holmdel, NJ in Red Bank, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cellini’s profile.

Dr. Cellini has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cellini.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cellini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cellini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

