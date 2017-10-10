Dr. Michael Centilli, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Centilli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Centilli, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Centilli, DO is a Dermatologist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Coastal Dermatology Institute199 Village Center Blvd Ste 200, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 738-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Centilli is Awesome ??
About Dr. Michael Centilli, DO
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Botsford General Hospital, Farmington Hills, Mi
- McLaren Oakland Hospital
- Michigan State U, College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Centilli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Centilli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Centilli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Centilli has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Centilli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Centilli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Centilli.
