Dr. Michael Centilli, DO is a Dermatologist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Centilli works at Coastal Dermatology Institute in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.