Dr. Michael Chacey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Chacey, MD
Dr. Michael Chacey, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lexington, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Lafayette Regional Health Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Chacey works at
Dr. Chacey's Office Locations
Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Lexington1500 State St, Lexington, MO 64067 Directions (660) 250-2087Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Clinton1600 N 2nd St, Clinton, MO 64735 Directions (660) 250-2088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:45pm
Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Harrisonville Suite 2002800 E Rock Haven Rd Ste 200, Harrisonville, MO 64701 Directions (816) 378-5610
Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Research2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 303, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 378-5611Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Belton17067 S Outer Rd Ste 200, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 378-5606Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Lee's Summit2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 210, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 888-6633
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
- Lafayette Regional Health Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and compassionate. He has taken care of my Father, Mother and Husband. All have had much better lung capacity after his care.
About Dr. Michael Chacey, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1316069487
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chacey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chacey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Chacey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chacey works at
Dr. Chacey has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Apnea, and more.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chacey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chacey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chacey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.