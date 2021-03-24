Overview of Dr. Michael Chacey, MD

Dr. Michael Chacey, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lexington, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Lafayette Regional Health Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Chacey works at Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Lexington in Lexington, MO with other offices in Clinton, MO, Harrisonville, MO, Kansas City, MO, Belton, MO and Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.