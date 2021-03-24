See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Lexington, MO
Dr. Michael Chacey, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.1 (16)
Map Pin Small Lexington, MO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Chacey, MD

Dr. Michael Chacey, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lexington, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Lafayette Regional Health Center and Research Medical Center.

Dr. Chacey works at Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Lexington in Lexington, MO with other offices in Clinton, MO, Harrisonville, MO, Kansas City, MO, Belton, MO and Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chacey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Lexington
    1500 State St, Lexington, MO 64067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (660) 250-2087
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Clinton
    1600 N 2nd St, Clinton, MO 64735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (660) 250-2088
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:45pm
  3. 3
    Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Harrisonville Suite 200
    2800 E Rock Haven Rd Ste 200, Harrisonville, MO 64701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5610
  4. 4
    Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Research
    2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 303, Kansas City, MO 64132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5611
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Belton
    17067 S Outer Rd Ste 200, Belton, MO 64012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5606
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  6. 6
    Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Lee's Summit
    2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 210, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 888-6633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Belton Regional Medical Center
  • Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
  • Lafayette Regional Health Center
  • Research Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 24, 2021
    Very knowledgeable and compassionate. He has taken care of my Father, Mother and Husband. All have had much better lung capacity after his care.
    Debra Toney — Mar 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Chacey, MD
    About Dr. Michael Chacey, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316069487
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Dr. Michael Chacey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chacey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chacey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chacey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chacey has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chacey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chacey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chacey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chacey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chacey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

