Dr. Michael Chaikin, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Chaikin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Chaikin works at
Locations
Michael L. Chaikin M D A Medical Corp.2080 Century Park E Ste 1705, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 556-3870
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Chaikin, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Harbor Genl Hospital
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- U.C.L.A.
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Chaikin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaikin has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaikin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaikin speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaikin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaikin.
