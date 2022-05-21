Dr. Michael Champney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Champney, MD
Dr. Michael Champney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Champney's Office Locations
-
1
Dekalb Surgical Associates PC2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 730, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 508-4320Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Dekalb Surgical Associates980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 430, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 508-4320
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I just returned from my post op appointment with Dr. Champney and I can honestly say my experience was outstanding from start to finish. His front office staff and nurses were kind and helpful. He took plenty of time answering all my questions, the surgery went perfectly and recovery was a breeze. I went in to my post op appointment with a list of questions and, once again, he patiently answered each one about diet, exercise, etc. I highly recommend Dr. Champney!
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Mc
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Stanford University
- General Surgery
Dr. Champney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Champney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Champney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Champney works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Champney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champney.
