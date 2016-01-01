Dr. Michael Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Chan, MD
Dr. Michael Chan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chinese Hospital, Mills-peninsula Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
- 1 2250 Hayes St Ste 502, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (650) 697-2490
Hospital Affiliations
- Chinese Hospital
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Chan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1063413714
Education & Certifications
- Alameda Co Med Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
