Overview of Dr. Michael Chang, MD

Dr. Michael Chang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Arizona Institute for Sports Knees and Shoulders in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.