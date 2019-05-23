Overview

Dr. Michael Chang, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Michael Y. Chang, DO, PA in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.