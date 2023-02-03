Overview of Dr. Michael Chang, DO

Dr. Michael Chang, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western University of Health Sciences - College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at Huntington Beach - Beach Blvd in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.